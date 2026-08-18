'Children Should Not Watch <i>Toxic</i>': Yash On Film's Intense Content

The trailer for Toxic gives a clear idea that the film will have plenty of action, violence and intimate scenes. Keeping all these things in mind, Yash has now made it clear that the movie is not for children.

The actor warned young viewers to stay away from it. According to Yash, the film has been made for adults who can decide what they want to watch and what lessons they take from the story.

He also pointed out that the trailer does not show everything that the movie has to offer. While the intense scenes have already garnered negative attention from some, Yash believes the film has a genuine story.

On Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, Yash said, “Children should not watch this film. They should stay at home. It has not been made for children, and that is very clear. Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don't want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story.”

Yash also pointed to the film's tagline, A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, which gives viewers an idea about the kind of story Toxic will tell. He said the tagline has been part of the film from the beginning and clearly shows that the movie is made for adults.

The actor also explained that the story needs to reach a point where every part of his character becomes important. He feels that each layer of the character must be shown properly for the story to work. He also believes that a story like this should be presented honestly and naturally.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Yash will be seen in a double role in Toxic, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

The movie is set to release on August 26.