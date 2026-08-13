Ugandan Woman Deported From Hyderabad Over Alleged Drug Links

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has deported a 36-year-old Ugandan national who was allegedly associated with drug peddlers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and had been staying in India illegally for more than seven years.

Nabanjja Sharon was apprehended in the Tolichowki police station limits after the narcotics team received information about her movements, police said. During questioning, she allegedly failed to produce valid documents for her stay and admitted that her tourist visa had expired.

According to police, Sharon arrived in India on an e-Tourist Visa on March 6, 2019, through Delhi. The visa expired on May 4, 2019, but her passport remains valid until November 23, 2027.

Police said she later moved to Bengaluru in search of employment and worked in petty jobs. She allegedly came into contact with drug associates and subsequently became associated with drug peddlers and other illegal activities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, allegedly to make easy money and lead a lavish lifestyle.

Importantly, police have not reported any drug seizure or registered a specific drug-peddling case against her in connection with this action.

The deportation was primarily pursued after verification confirmed her visa overstay, with police citing her alleged links to drug networks as an additional concern.

The narcotics wing coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad, and obtained an exit permit after verifying her biometric and immigration records. She was also blacklisted from future entry into India.

A narcotics team escorted Sharon to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, from where she was deported to Uganda on August 12.

The action comes amid the narcotics wing continuing focus on drug networks and foreign nationals involved in narcotics-related activities or immigration violations.

In December 2025, the narcotics wing had also deported another Ugandan woman, alleging that she had links with foreign drug traffickers and was involved in drug distribution in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Since 2022, the wing has deported at least 24 foreign nationals.