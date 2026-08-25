5 Of A Family Found Dead At Andhra Pradesh Lodge. Mass Suicide Suspected

Five members of a family were found dead at a private lodging facility in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district, in a suspected mass suicide that came to light on Tuesday.

Police identified those who died as Sudhakar (36), Gogula Adilakshmi (50), Malleswari (45), Sridevi (33) and Manikantha (15). They were reportedly residents of Battalapalli village in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the family arrived in Srisailam by auto on August 20 and took Room No. 11 at the Vaddera satram. The family members reportedly remained inside the room for three days without coming out.

The satram management became suspicious after a foul smell began emanating from the room. They alerted the police, following which officers reached the spot and opened the door.

Police found three women hanging in the bathroom and two men hanging from a ceiling fan, according to reports. The bodies were subsequently shifted for postmortem examination.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Investigators are yet to establish the exact sequence of events or determine whether any other factors were involved.

Officials are also examining the family's movements before they arrived in Srisailam, their stay at the satram and other circumstances that may help explain what led to the deaths.

Police said the postmortem examination and inquiry into the family's financial and personal circumstances may reveal more details behind the mass suicide at the Holy Hill shrine.

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