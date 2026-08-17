Onam Rush: Bengaluru–Kerala Rail Capacity Doubled As Vande Bharat Expands; Kannur Special Announced

As Onam draws closer, the annual rush of passengers heading from Bengaluru to Kerala is building. To ease festive-season footfall, Indian Railways is introducing a special service on the Bengaluru–Kerala route.

From August 17, the KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will double its capacity, while a new special train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kannur has also been sanctioned. The move comes as thousands of passengers prepare to travel home for Onam, one of Kerala's biggest festivals.

The Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 26651/26652) will now run with 16 coaches instead of eight, taking its seating capacity from 530 to 1,128 passengers.

In addition to the coach expansion, the Railway Board has sanctioned a special train service between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kannur.

In tandem with the Vande Bharat coach upgrade, the Railway Board has sanctioned an additional special service between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kannur to relieve pressure on busy travel corridors further. According to Deccan Herald, Train No. 06567 is scheduled to depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 10:30 pm on August 20, reaching Kannur at 12:50 pm the following afternoon. For the return leg, Train No. 06568 will leave Kannur at 4:10 pm on August 21 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 6:00 am on August 22.

This special Onam service will cater to passenger demand across multiple regional hubs, making scheduled stops at 14 key stations. These include KR Puram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Parpanangadi, Kozhikode, Vadakara, and Thalassery.

The comprehensive route is tailored to serve commuters across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and northern Kerala during one of the most congested travel periods of the year.

The combined measures are expected to provide immediate relief to long passenger waitlists on inter-state routes. With ticket demand peaking heavily around the festivities, the doubled Vande Bharat capacity and the temporary Kannur service will ensure smoother travel options for thousands of holidaymakers.

According to Drik Panchang, this year's Onam festivities will get underway with Atham on August 16 and conclude with Chathayam on August 28. Thiruvonam, regarded as the most important day of the celebrations, will be observed on August 26. The 10-day festival is traditionally associated with the return of the legendary Asura king Mahabali from Patal Lok, as devotees mark his annual visit to Kerala.