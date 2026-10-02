Boarding A Train This Month? A Missing ID Could Cost You Rs 500

Travelling by train this October? Passengers on the Central Railway network can expect intensified ticket checks as the zone begins a special month-long drive from October 1 to October 31.



The campaign will focus not only on ticketless travel but also on concession tickets, specified reservation quotas, railway passes and unreserved tickets. Ticket-checking staff will verify ticket validity and whether passengers meet the eligibility requirements for the concessions or quotas claimed.

What Passengers Need To Know

Carry original ID proof: Passengers travelling on concession tickets or under specified reservation quotas must carry the prescribed original identity document to establish their eligibility. Accepted documents include Aadhaar, PAN card, passport, driving licence, voter ID and certain government-issued photo IDs. A photocopy or image stored on a phone may not be sufficient.



Travelling on a group booking: If a ticket covers multiple passengers, at least one passenger listed on the booking must carry the required original identity proof. If you do not produce the required proof, passengers may be treated as travelling without a valid ticket under applicable railway rules.



E-Pass and PTO users: Passengers travelling with an E-Pass or Privilege Ticket Order (PTO) must carry the prescribed original ID and ensure the document has been properly exchanged or converted into the required authority to travel before starting the journey.



Railway staff will also check unreserved tickets: They will pay particular attention to their authenticity and may use the TTE App to verify them during the journey.

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Ticketless Travel Penalty



Passengers travelling without a valid ticket or authorised travel document can face a penalty. The minimum excess charge for unauthorised travel was increased from Rs 250 to Rs 500 from June 20 under changes introduced through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026.



With the checking drive running through October, passengers are advised to check their ticket details, carry the required original documents and ensure that any concession or quota claimed is supported by valid eligibility proof before boarding.



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