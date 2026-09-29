Railways Ticket Checking Drive From October 1: What Passengers Must Carry

Indian Railways is set to conduct a special ticket checking drive from October 1 paying special attention on tickets booked at concessional fares, fixed reservation quotas and railway passes. The drive will be carried across the Central Railway network from October 1 to October 31 and will cover stations even local trains. The Railways' ticket checking drive will also cover group bookings. In a release, Central Railway appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets and proper documents, and to cooperate with ticket checking staff for a smooth journey.

What Is The October 1-31 Ticket Checking Drive?

The intensive ticket checking drive will be organized by Central Railway. The focus will not be limited to passengers travelling without tickets. Railway staff will also verify whether passengers using concessions, reservation quotas and railway passes are genuinely eligible for them.

Unreserved tickets will also come under closer scrutiny, with ticket-checking staff authorised to use the TTE App wherever necessary to verify the authenticity of tickets.

What Documents Should Passengers Carry?

Passengers travelling on concession tickets or under specified reservation quotas should carry the prescribed original identity proof needed to establish their eligibility.

Documents accepted under Indian Railways rules include:

Aadhaar

Passport

PAN card

Driving licence

Voter photo identity card

Photo identity card issued by the Central or State Government

Student identity card with photograph issued by a recognised school or college

Nationalised bank passbook with photograph

Bank-issued credit card with laminated photograph

Passengers should carry the original document, rather than relying only on a photocopy or image of the document on a phone.

Original ID Proof Is Particularly Important For Concession And Quota Tickets

Ticket-checking staff may ask passengers to produce the original documents required to establish their eligibility for the concession or quota. Passengers who cannot establish their eligibility could face action under the applicable railway rules.

What Happens If Several People Are Travelling On One Ticket?

The rule is particularly important for group bookings. According to Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila, when a ticket has been booked for multiple passengers, at least one passenger listed on the ticket must carry the prescribed original identity proof.

If the required original proof is not produced, the passengers travelling on that ticket may be treated as travelling without a valid ticket under the applicable rules.

E-Pass And PTO Users: What Do They Need?

Passengers travelling using an E-Pass or Privilege Ticket Order (PTO) will also face document verification. They must carry the prescribed original identity proof and ensure that the E-Pass or PTO has been duly exchanged or converted into the prescribed Authority To Travel before beginning the journey.

Failure to complete the required process or produce the necessary documents can result in the passenger being treated as travelling without a valid ticket.

What Is The Penalty For Travelling Without A Valid Ticket?

The minimum excess charge for ticketless or unauthorised travel has increased from Rs 250 to Rs 500, effective June 20, 2026, following changes under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026.

Passengers can therefore face a higher financial penalty if they are found travelling without the required valid authority or ticket.