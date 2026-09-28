RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 590 Posts; Check Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online application process for 590 paramedical posts in Indian Railways under CEN 05/2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website of their respective regional RRB.

The last date to submit the application form is October 14, 2026, till 11:59 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee until October 16. The correction window will open on October 17 and remain available until October 26, 2026.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Application deadline: October 14, 2026

October 14, 2026 Last date to pay fee: October 16, 2026

October 16, 2026 Correction window: October 17 to October 26, 2026

590 vacancies across paramedical posts

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for several paramedical positions. The largest number of posts is for Nursing Superintendent, with 365 vacancies.

The vacancies include:

Nursing Superintendent: 365

365 Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 118

118 Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II: 43

43 Lab Assistant Grade II: 31

31 Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 25

25 ECG Technician: 4

4 Optometrist: 2

2 Dialysis Technician: 1

1 Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 1

1 A total of 590 posts will be filled through the recruitment process.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Application fee

General category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 500. Of this, Rs 400 will be refunded after the candidate appears for the CBT.

Candidates from the SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender and EBC categories have to pay Rs 250. The applicable refund will be provided after appearing for the CBT, after deducting bank charges.