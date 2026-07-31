Railway Group D Admit Card 2026 Expected Today: Exams Begin From August 3

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely release the Group D admit card today. Candidates appearing in the CBT 1 exam can download their hall ticket from the RRB's regional websites. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 6, August 9 to 14, August 17 to 21, and August 25, 2026. The admit card is a mandatory document that candidates have to carry along with a valid ID proof at the exam centre.

How To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB or any regional RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for CEN 09/2025.

Step 3: Fill login details such as registration number and password.

Step 4: Submit the details. The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take print out.

Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

The following are the important details mentioned in the RRB Group Hall Ticket 2026:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature

Father's or Mother's Name

Category

Date of Birth

Exam Date

Shift Timings

Examination Centre Details

Important Instructions

Candidates should carefully check all the details in admit card. If they find any discrepancy, they should contact the official regional RRB.

RRB Group D recruitment has been announced for 32,438 Level 1 posts. This includes Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL and AC positions. The selection process includes CBT, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination