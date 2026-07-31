Railway Group D Admit Card 2026 Expected Today: Exams Begin From August 3

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely release the Group D admit card today. Candidates appearing in the CBT 1 exam can download their hall ticket from the RRB's regional websites. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 6, August 9 to 14, August 17 to 21, and August 25, 2026. The admit card is a mandatory document that candidates have to carry along with a valid ID proof at the exam centre.
How To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026?
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB or any regional RRB website.
Step 2: Click on the admit card link for CEN 09/2025.
Step 3: Fill login details such as registration number and password.
Step 4: Submit the details. The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take print out.
Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Admit Card 2026
The following are the important details mentioned in the RRB Group Hall Ticket 2026:
- Candidate's Name
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature
- Father's or Mother's Name
- Category
- Date of Birth
- Exam Date
- Shift Timings
- Examination Centre Details
- Important Instructions
Candidates should carefully check all the details in admit card. If they find any discrepancy, they should contact the official regional RRB.
RRB Group D recruitment has been announced for 32,438 Level 1 posts. This includes Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL and AC positions. The selection process includes CBT, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination