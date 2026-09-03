RRB NTPC 2026: 5,165 Vacancies Approved For Graduate And Undergraduate Posts

The Railway Board on Thursday approved 5,165 vacancies for the upcoming Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment 2026.

Of the total vacancies, 3,477 are for graduate-level posts including 2750 for Traffic/Operating posts, 56 for Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor, and 300 Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist and 371 for Senior Clerk-cum-Typist.

There are 1,688 are for undergraduate-level posts including 200 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 700 for Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, 600 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist and 188 for Trains Clerk. The vacancies are spread across different Zonal Railways and Production Units.

The Railway Board approved these vacancies for the upcoming Centralised Employment Notification (CEN).

Read Full Notice Here

Additionally, the Railway Board has asked Zonal Railways and Production Units to submit their final vacancy details through the OIRMS portal.

The final vacancy details have to be submitted between September 7 and September 26, 2026, depending on the post and recruitment category. The notice also includes vacancies for the Indian Railway Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM), Secunderabad.