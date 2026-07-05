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RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Candidates Can Now Check Their Exam City

RRB has released exam city slips for Ministerial and Isolated Category recruitment exams on July 14 and 15, 2026.

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RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Candidates Can Now Check Their Exam City
Candidates Can Check Exam City For RRB Ministerial Recruitment Exam
  • Railway Recruitment Board released exam city slips for Ministerial and Isolated Category exam
  • The recruitment drive has 311 vacancies across various posts in Indian Railways
  • CBT exam is scheduled for July 14 and 15, 2026
How do I log in to the official RRB recruitment website?

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimidation slip for the Ministerial and Isolated Category recruitment exam. Candidates can now log in to the official RRB recruitment website to check the city where their exam will be held.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 311 vacancies in various Ministerial and Isolated Category posts across Indian Railways. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on July 14 and 15, 2026.

Vacancies

A total of 311 posts are available in different categories, including:

  • Junior Translator (Hindi): 202 posts
  • Lab Assistant Grade III: 39 posts
  • Staff and Welfare Inspector: 24 posts
  • Chief Law Assistant: 22 posts
  • Senior Publicity Inspector: 15 posts
  • Public Prosecutor: 7 posts
  • Scientific Assistant (Training): 2 posts

Eligibility

Eligibility varies by post. Candidates may need qualifications such as Class 12 (with Physics and Chemistry), diploma, graduation, postgraduation, LLB, MBA, or other professional degrees. Some posts also require relevant work experience.

The age limit is 18 to 33 years as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be given as per government rules for eligible categories.

Candidates are advised to download their exam city slip as soon as possible and plan their travel in advance if needed. The admit card will be released a few days before the exam.

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