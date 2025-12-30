Advertisement

Railway Recruitment Boards Invite Applications For 311 Ministerial, Isolated Posts

Railway Jobs 2026: The registration process starts today, December 30, 2025, and eligible candidates can submit their applications till January 29, 2026.

Railway Jobs 2026: The last date for payment of application fees is January 31, 2026.

Railway Recruitment Boards 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have opened the online application window for the recruitment of ministerial and isolated category posts to fill a total of 311 vacancies. The registration process begins today, December 30, 2025, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until January 29, 2026. The last date for payment of application fees is January 31, 2026.

The recruitment drive covers posts such as Junior Translator (Hindi), Chief Law Assistant, Senior Publicity Inspector, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Lab Assistant Grade III, Public Prosecutor, and Scientific Assistant (Training). Selection will be conducted through a written examination, followed by a skill or typing test (where applicable), document verification, and medical examination.

Vacancy Details and Initial Pay

Name of the postPay Level as per 7th CPCInitial PayModical StanderdAge as on 01.01.2028entative Vacancles (AII RRBe)
Senior Publicity InspectorLevel 635,400C-1  18-33 years15
Lab Assistant Gr III
(Chemist & Metallurgist)		Level 219,900B-118-30 years39
Chief Law AssistantLevel 744,900C-1 18-40 years22
Junior Translator / HindiLevel 635,400C-218-33 years202
Staff and Wetfare InspectorLevel 635,400C-1 18-38 years24
Public ProsecutorLevel 744,900C-1 18-38 years07
Scientific Assistant (Training)Level35,400B-118-35 years02

Educational Qualification (Post-wise)

  • Junior Translator (Hindi): Master's degree in Hindi or English with both languages studied at the undergraduate level.
  • Staff and Welfare Inspector: Bachelor's degree with a Diploma or LLB in Labour Laws.
  • Chief Law Assistant: Law degree with at least three years' standing practice as a pleader.
  • Lab Assistant Grade 3: 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and a Diploma/Certificate in Laboratory Technology.
  • Senior Publicity Inspector: Degree or Diploma in Public Relations, Journalism, Advertising or Mass Communication with two years' experience.
  • Public Prosecutor: Degree or Diploma in Public Relations, Journalism, Advertising or Mass Communication.
  • Scientific Assistant (Training): Master's degree in Psychology with one year of relevant experience.

Age Limit

The age limit varies by post and ranges from 18 to 40 years, calculated as on January 1, 2028, as per the official notification.

Aadhaar Verification Advisory

RRBs have advised candidates to verify their primary details using Aadhaar while filling the online application. Applicants must ensure that their name and date of birth exactly match the details mentioned in their Class 10 certificate. Aadhaar should also be updated with the latest photograph and biometric details to avoid delays during scrutiny.

How To Apply

Candidates must apply online through the official RRB websites. 

Websites of RRB's Participating In The Recruitment Drive:

Armedabad 
www.thahmedabed gov.in		Guwahati 
www.rrbguwahati.gov.in		Prayagraj 
www.rrbeld.gov.in
Ajmer 
www.mbajmer.gov.in		Jammu Srinagar 
www.mbjemmu.nic.in		Ranchi 
www.mbranchi.gov.in
Bhopal 
www.rrbbhopal.gov.in		Kolkata 
www.mbkolkata.gov.in		Secunderabad 
www.mbeecunderabad.gov.in
Bhubaneswar 
www.rrbbbs.gov.in		Malda 
www.rrbmaida gov.in		Siliguri 
www.rbailguri.gov.in
Bilaspur 
www.rrbbilaspur gov. in		Mumbai 
www.rrbmumbai gov.in		Bengaluru 
www.rrbbnc. gov.in
Chendigarh 
www.rbcdg gov.in		Muzaffarpur 
www.rrbmuzaffarpur gov.in		Gorakhpur
www.rrbglia gov.in
Channel 
www.rrbchennaigov.in		Patna 
www.rrbpalna.gov.in		Thiruvananthapuram 
www.nbthe rarteritapuram gov in

Key Dates

  • Application start date: December 30, 2025
  • Last date to apply: January 29, 2026
  • Last date for fee payment: January 31, 2026

For complete details, candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification available on the Indian Railways website.

