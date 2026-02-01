RRB Group D 2026 Recruitment: Registration Begins For 22,000 Posts, Apply Here

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have begun the registration process for 22,000 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. The initial basic pay is Rs. 18,000 per month. Candidates must submit their applications before March 2, 2026 (11:59 pm). The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin on January 21 but was postponed.

RRB Group D Registration 2026: Eligibility, Selection Process, Application Fees

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 18 and 33 years of age. An age relaxation of three years is provided for OBC candidates and five years for SC/ST candidates.

Aadhaar-based verification is mandatory. Applicants are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar details-name, date of birth, and photograph-are updated and match the information on their Class 10 certificate.

The selection procedure includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for shortlisted candidates.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?

Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment for various posts in level 1 of 7th CPC matrix.

Login with your Aadhar or RRB credential.

Enter the required details and your application for the posts will be successfully submitted.

RRB Group D 2026 Recruitment: Application Link

Details Here