RRB Group D 2026 Registration For 22,000 Posts Postponed; Apply From Jan 31

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have postponed the registration schedule for the RRB Group D 2026 recruitment, which was earlier set to begin on January 21. The application process for around 22,000 Group D vacancies will now commence on January 31, 2026, and close on March 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official RRB recruitment portal, rrbapply.gov.in.

Aadhaar-based verification is mandatory for submitting the application. Candidates must ensure that their Aadhaar details-name, date of birth, and photograph-are updated and match the details mentioned in their Class 10 certificate.

RRB Group D 2026 Registration: Recruitment Details

The total number of vacancies is approximately 22,000, with the highest number of posts in engineering-related departments, including Track Maintainer Grade IV.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between 18 and 33 years of age as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms-three years for OBC candidates and five years for SC/ST candidates.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for shortlisted candidates.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those who appear for the CBT will receive a refund of Rs 400 after the examination.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be appointed at Level 1 of the 7th Pay Commission, with an initial basic pay of Rs 18,000 per month.

Key Instructions For Candidates

Candidates are advised to submit only one application, as multiple applications will lead to cancellation. However, applicants can choose multiple posts within a single RRB application.

For complete details on eligibility criteria, exact vacancy distribution, and post-wise educational qualifications (ITI versus Class 10 pass), candidates should refer to the official notification.

Exam Structure

The CBT will test candidates on General Science, Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness. The PET will include physical tasks such as weight lifting and a distance run.