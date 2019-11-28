PwBD Job Aspirants Of Indian Railways Protest Against Reservation Norms

RRB Group D: The protestors claim that the seats have not been allotted as per the reservation norms.

On Wednesday, amidst rain, candidates from the persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) category staged a protest in Delhi against the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of Indian Railways on the reservation norms being applied in the hiring process (RRB Group D) of country's largest employer. Some of these candidates have travelled from other parts of the country, taking a train journey of 20-25 hours. The protesters include women as well.

The protesting candidates said that last year when RRBs released the written exam result for Group D posts, these candidates were included in the shortlist for document verification. The candidates after clearing the written exam began procuring the necessary documents.

However, the RRB Group D result was revised and after revision these candidates' name was no longer included in the list.

The protestors claim that the seats have not been allotted as per the reservation norms.

Candidates claim that when vacancies were increased, so were the categories. Initially, there were only 7 categories which were then increased by 14 to 21 categories.

The differently-abled candidates said that after revision of the vacancies, number of seats reserved for differently-abled categories was changed too. RRB Ahmedabad had advertised 95 seats for OL (one leg) category candidates, which was later decreased to 61 seats.

Candidates have also alleged that when the notice was released initially there was no vacancy for multiple disabled category but the result was released for multiple disability category as well.

They questioned if no seat was advertised for multiple disability then no one would have filled the form in this category and consequently no result should be released in this category and yet the result was released for this category.

Candidates have also alleged that at the time of application, several state RRBs did not have any vacancy and, so, they could not fill the form for these RRBs. But when seats were increased, they were increased for these RRBs as well. The candidates questioned the credibility of appointments on these posts.

These candidates had earlier protested from October 23 to October 26. The protest was called off after RRBs gave the assurance to find a solution within 14 days.

Later, the Indian Railways in a statement had assured on October last week that the qualified candidates would be appointed as per their merit or turn in their respective Railway zones as per vacancies notified for the different classes of "Divyangjan".

