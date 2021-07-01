Railway Job Aspirants Demand Exam Calendar

In December 2020, the RRBs had said that RRC group D exam will begin after RRB NTPC exam is over.

Railway job aspirants have taken to Twitter to demand examination dates for various recruitment being held by the Indian Railways. Through a Twitter trend (#Conduct_Railway_Exam) that garnered more than 3.35 lakh impressions, the applicants have asked the railway minister and the recruitment bodies -- Railways Recruitment Board or RRB and Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC -- to announce dates for exams like RRB NTPC and RRC Group D.

The RRB is yet to announce a date for 7th phase of the ongoing computer-based test for selection to railways' non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

In December last year, the railways had said that the RRC group D exam will begin after the RRB NTPC exam is over.

On May 31, the Boards had informed that the exams have been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic once again. "Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased," it had added.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various NTPC posts of Indian Railways which are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

As per the data shared by the RRBs, so far the exam has been completed for over 95 lakh candidates.

RRC group D exam was notified in 2019. A total of 1,15,67,248 candidates have registered for this exam against 1,03,769 posts.

In recent fact check by PIB, the government has warned against a fake schedule of RRB NTPC 7th phase exam.