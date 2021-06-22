RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam Schedule Not Released Yet: Government Fact Check

RRB NTPC 7th phase exam schedule is yet to be released

The government's fact check organisation, PIB Fact Check, has warned against a fake schedule of RRB NTPC 7th phase exam. On the fake notification, which is currently being circulated on social media, the PIB fact check has said that the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have not yet announced the schedule of the 7th phase of the ongoing computer-based test for selection to railways' non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

The last RRB NTPC exam was held on April 8.

"All other remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course as and when the dates are finalized. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates," the RRBs had informed candidates who were not scheduled for the exam till then.

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources," the Boards had warned candidates.

On May 31, the Boards had informed that the exams have been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic once again. "Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased," it had added.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various NTPC posts of Indian Railways which are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

As per the data shared by the RRBs, so far the exam has been completed for over 95 lakh candidates.

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible for the next computer-based exam.

