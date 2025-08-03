RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today? Here's What Official Notice Says

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card Release Date 2025: The wait is finally over for lakhs of aspirants preparing for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025. According to the latest official notice released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), the RRB NTPC UG Exam is scheduled between 7 August 2025 and 9 September 2025. The notice further states that the RRB NTPC admit card can be downloaded 4 days prior to the exam date.

This means the RRB NTPC Admit Card for the Computer Based Test (CBT-I) will be available for download starting today, August 3, 2025. Candidates can download their admit card from the RRB NTPC official website using their login credentials.

The RRB NTPC official website will also activate region-wise links for city intimation slips and travel passes for SC/ST candidates.

What is the Official Website?

The official website to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 is:

www.rrbapply.gov.in

Additionally, the direct rrb.digialm.com login page will soon be activated for admit card access. Aspirants are advised to rely only on the RRB NTPC official website or the RRB official website for verified and accurate updates.

How To Log In To Official Website To Download Admit Card?

Follow these simple steps to download your RRB NTPC Admit Card:

Visit the RRB NTPC official website or www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the region-specific link provided for RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card.

Enter your RRB NTPC login credentials - User ID, Password, and Captcha code.

Click on "Submit."

Download and print your admit card for future reference.

Candidates who have forgotten their login details can use the "Forget Password" link on the RRB NTPC login page.

Key Details Mentioned in Official Notification

City Intimation Slip and Travel Authority links for SC/ST candidates are already live

SMS and emails are being sent to candidates whose city and exam date info has been activated

For help, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 9513166169, available Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm

A helpdesk link is also provided after login

The RRB NTPC result will be declared after the CBT is completed

Candidates should refer only to the RRB NTPC official website to avoid misinformation or fraud

Exam Day Instructions For Candidates

All candidates must carry a printed copy of their RRB NTPC CBT 1 hall ticket, along with a valid photo ID, to the exam centre. Note that the admit card will not be sent via post under any circumstances.

To prepare well, aspirants should refer to the best RRB NTPC books, stay updated through official channels, and monitor their registered email and mobile number for important notifications.

Students are strongly advised to visit the RRB NTPC official website regularly and bookmark this page for timely updates on the RRB NTPC Admit Card, RRB NTPC Exam Date, and RRB NTPC Result 2025.

