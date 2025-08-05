Advertisement

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Candidates should log in using their User ID and Password to access their e-call letter. Region-wise links will be activated on the RRB portal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Exam will be held from August 7 to September 9.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to release the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the CBT-I (Computer-Based Test) can download their admit cards four days before their exam date.

The RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 will be held from August 7 to September 9. This means candidates whose exam is on August 7 can expect the admit card link to go live anytime today, August 3.

Where To Download

Once released, admit cards will be available on:
Official website: rrbapply.gov.in
Direct login page: rrb.digialm.com (to be activated soon)

Candidates should log in using their User ID and Password to access their e-call letter. Region-wise links will be activated on the RRB portal.

How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card

  • Visit www.rrbapply.gov.in
  • Click on the region-specific admit card link
  • Enter your User ID, Password, and Captcha
  • Click "Submit"
  • Download and print the admit card

If you've forgotten your login details, use the "Forget Password" option on the login page.

What Else To Know

  • City slips and SC/ST travel passes are already live
  • SMS and email alerts are being sent to candidates
  • Helpdesk support is available at 9513166169 (Mon-Sat, 9 AM-6 PM)
  • Online helpdesk is also accessible after login

Exam Day Guidelines

  • Carry a printed copy of your admit card and a valid photo ID
  • Admit cards will not be sent by post
  • Only trust updates on the official RRB websites

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and their registered email/SMS for updates.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025, RRB NTPC Admit Card Link, Rrb Ntpc Admit Card Region-wise
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com