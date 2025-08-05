RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to release the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the CBT-I (Computer-Based Test) can download their admit cards four days before their exam date.
The RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 will be held from August 7 to September 9. This means candidates whose exam is on August 7 can expect the admit card link to go live anytime today, August 3.
Where To Download
Once released, admit cards will be available on:
Official website: rrbapply.gov.in
Direct login page: rrb.digialm.com (to be activated soon)
Candidates should log in using their User ID and Password to access their e-call letter. Region-wise links will be activated on the RRB portal.
How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card
- Visit www.rrbapply.gov.in
- Click on the region-specific admit card link
- Enter your User ID, Password, and Captcha
- Click "Submit"
- Download and print the admit card
If you've forgotten your login details, use the "Forget Password" option on the login page.
What Else To Know
- City slips and SC/ST travel passes are already live
- SMS and email alerts are being sent to candidates
- Helpdesk support is available at 9513166169 (Mon-Sat, 9 AM-6 PM)
- Online helpdesk is also accessible after login
Exam Day Guidelines
- Carry a printed copy of your admit card and a valid photo ID
- Admit cards will not be sent by post
- Only trust updates on the official RRB websites
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and their registered email/SMS for updates.