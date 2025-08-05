RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to release the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the CBT-I (Computer-Based Test) can download their admit cards four days before their exam date.

The RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 will be held from August 7 to September 9. This means candidates whose exam is on August 7 can expect the admit card link to go live anytime today, August 3.

Where To Download

Once released, admit cards will be available on:

Official website: rrbapply.gov.in

Direct login page: rrb.digialm.com (to be activated soon)

Candidates should log in using their User ID and Password to access their e-call letter. Region-wise links will be activated on the RRB portal.

How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card

Visit www.rrbapply.gov.in

Click on the region-specific admit card link

Enter your User ID, Password, and Captcha

Click "Submit"

Download and print the admit card

If you've forgotten your login details, use the "Forget Password" option on the login page.

What Else To Know

City slips and SC/ST travel passes are already live

SMS and email alerts are being sent to candidates

Helpdesk support is available at 9513166169 (Mon-Sat, 9 AM-6 PM)

Online helpdesk is also accessible after login

Exam Day Guidelines

Carry a printed copy of your admit card and a valid photo ID

Admit cards will not be sent by post

Only trust updates on the official RRB websites

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and their registered email/SMS for updates.