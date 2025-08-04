RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Released, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming computer-based exam. Candidates appearing for the CBT 1 stage of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the RRB NTPC UG Exam will be held from August 7 to September 9, 2025, and the admit card is available four days before the scheduled exam date.

Where to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Steps To Download RRB NTPC UG Admit Card

Step 1. Go to www.rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the region-specific link for CBT 1 Admit Card

Step 3. Enter your login details: User ID, Password, and Captcha

Step 4. Submit the information

Step 5. Download and print the admit card for exam day

Step 6. If login details are forgotten, candidates can use the "Forgot Password" option on the login page.



Exam Day Instructions

Bring a printed copy of your RRB NTPC CBT 1 hall ticket and a valid photo ID to the exam center

Remember, your admit card won't be sent by post, so make sure to print it out yourself

To prepare well, study from good RRB NTPC books and check your email and phone for important updates

For the latest and most accurate information on RRB NTPC exam dates and results, candidates are strongly advised to regularly check the official RRB website.

