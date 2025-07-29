RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Expected To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Exam City Intimation Slip for RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 today. Candidates who have registered for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate exam can download the city slip from the respective regional RRB websites using their login credentials.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 Exam Dates And Schedule

As per the official schedule, the RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will last 90 minutes. It includes 100 multiple-choice questions, distributed as follows:

General Awareness: 40 questions

Mathematics: 30 questions

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 30 questions

Total Duration: 90 minutes

Negative Marking: 1/3 mark deduction for each incorrect answer

Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly, as the exam will test both speed and accuracy.



The RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip is a pre-admit card document that informs candidates about:

Exam city and state

Exam date and shift

Reporting time and gate closure

Exam start time

However, the exact exam center address will be mentioned in the official RRB NTPC Admit Card, which will be released from August 3, 2025, onwards.

Free Travel Pass for Eligible Candidates

Along with the exam city slip, SC/ST/Minority candidates (if eligible) will also receive a Free Travel Authority Pass, which can be used for travel to and from the exam city. This is only valid if the candidate has opted for it during registration and uploaded valid documents.

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Selection Process

The selection process for RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts includes multiple stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)

Computer-Based Test (CBT-2)

Typing Skill Test (where applicable)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to Download RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 (UG Level)

Visit your regional RRB official website

Click on the link for "RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025" on the homepage

Log in using your user ID, password, and captcha code

View your exam city slip on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

The region-wise download link will be activated as per RRB's schedule. Keep checking your respective RRB region's site for updates.

Candidates are advised to visit their regional RRB websites regularly for the latest updates on: