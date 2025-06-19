RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip Out

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has released the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025, ahead of the scheduled CBT 1 exam for undergraduate posts. Those who have applied for 12th-pass level posts can check their allotted exam city by logging into their respective region-wise RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for undergraduate posts will be held from June 29 to July 21. According to RRB norms, the exam slip is shared 10 days prior to the exam to help candidates plan their travel arrangements accordingly. This slip is not a substitute for the admit card.

How To Download RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025

Visit the official website of your regional RRB (rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, etc.).

Click on the link titled 'RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation'.

Enter the required details and submit

The allotted exam city details will appear on the screen.

Download the slip and keep a copy for reference.

RRB NTPC Admit Card Release Date

The admit cards for the computer based test (CBT) 1 will be released on June 25. Candidates must download their hall tickets from the same regional websites by logging in with their credentials.

Steps To Download RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025

Visit your RRB region's official website.

On the homepage, look for the relevant tab

Enter your User ID and Password.

Your RRB NTPC UG admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Take a print out and save a copy for the exam day.

Details Mentioned On City Intimation Slip And Admit Card

Both documents carry the following information:

Candidate's Name and Roll Number

Name of the alloted exam city

Registration Number

Exam Trade and Shift

Exam Date and Slot

Reporting Time and Landmark

Photograph and Signature

RRB NTPC 2025: Applications And Selection Process

A total of 1.21 crore applications were received for RRB NTPC posts. Out of these 63.26 lakh are for undergraduate (12th pass) posts and 58.40 lakh are for graduate-level posts.

First Stage CBT

Second Stage CBT

Typing skill test /Computer-Based Aptitude Test (if applicable)

Document verification and medical examination

Candidates are advised to regularly check their regional RRB websites for updates and download both the city slip and admit card well before the exam date.