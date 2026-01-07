AIBE 20 Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Download Link Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 result and scorecards soon. Candidates will be able to check and download their result using their login ID and password on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The council released the final answer key after considering all objections received by them on January 6, 2026. They also had mentioned that the results will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

When Will BCI Release AIBE 20 Results?

Considering the release of final answer key on January 6 and result declaration trend of last five years, candidates can expect the result to be announced before the second week of January, 2026.

BCI AIBE 20 Exam 2025: How To Download Results and Scorecards?

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on "AIBE 20 Results 2025".

Login with your user ID and password.

Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "AIBE 20 Result Download Link"

The AIBE 20 exam took place on November 30, 2025, across India for law graduates seeking enrolment as advocates. The exam is mandatory for obtaining the Certificate of Practice from the Bar Council of India.

The provisional answer key was released in early December and objections were invited on the same. The window to raise and submit objections closed on December 10, 2025, after which the BCI began reviewing the submitted challenges.