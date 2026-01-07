AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared, 69.21 Per Cent Pass, Download Link Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 result today, January 7, 2026. The overall pass percentage for the exam has been recorded at 69.21 per cent. Candidates can check and download their result and scorecard using their login ID and password on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The council in its official notification which was released earlier has mentioned that the result will be released today. Candiates can download their scorecards starting today using their login credentials.

The result was calculated on the basis of 95 marks and general category and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates need to score 43 marks (45 per cent of 95 marks), while SC/ST/PwD will be required to score 38 (40 per cent of 95 marks) to qualify the examination.

BCI AIBE 20 Exam 2025: How To Download Results and Scorecards?

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on "AIBE 20 Results 2025".

Login with your user ID and password.

Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The AIBE 20 exam was held on November 30 across 399 examination centres situated in 56 different cities of the country. Out of total 2,51,968 candidates who appeared for the exam, there were 1,65,613 male candidates, 86,336 female candidates and 19 transgender candidates.

The BCI also released the AIBE 21 2026 examination schedule. The test will be held on June 7, 2026 and registrations will start on February 21, 2026.

Other Important Dates For BCI XXI 2026 Exam

The last date to register for the AIBE XXI is April 30, 2026. Fee payment facility will end on May 1, 2026.

Corrections in the application form will be allowed till May 3 and the admit card will be available for download from May 22, 2026.

