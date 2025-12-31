AIBE 20 Result 2025 Expected Soon, Check Past Trends, Direct Link To Download

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the final answer key and scorecards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 within this week. While the council has not officially announced the result date, past trends indicate that the results could be declared by late December 2025 or early January 2026. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results and download the scorecards from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

To check their results, candidates will need their registration number issued at the time of application, along with their password or date of birth.

The AIBE 20 exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, across India for law graduates seeking enrolment as advocates. The examination is mandatory for obtaining the Certificate of Practice from the Bar Council of India.



After the exam, a provisional answer key was published in early December, inviting objections from candidates. The objection window closed on December 10, 2025, after which the BCI began reviewing the submitted challenges.



Nearly four weeks have passed since the AIBE 20 exam, and candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of the final answer key and results.



AIBE Result Timeline - Past 5 Years

Exam Session

Exam Date Result Announced Wait Time AIBE XV (15) 24 Jan 2021 30 Mar 2021 65 Days AIBE XVI (16) 31 Oct 2021 03 Feb 2022 95 Days AIBE XVII (17) 05 Feb 2023 28 Apr 2023 82 Days AIBE XVIII (18) 10 Dec 2023 26 Mar 2024 107 Days AIBE XIX (19) 22 Dec 2024 21 Mar 2025 89 Days AIBE XX (20) 30 Nov 2025 Expected Dec end/Early Jan 2026

When Will BCI Declare AIBE 20 Result?

AIBE results are usually declared between 65 and 107 days after the exam. Since the objection window for AIBE 20 closed early, the council could have accelerated the evaluation process.

Based on these trends, the AIBE 20 result is likely to be announced in the last week of December 2025 or the first week of January 2026. The final answer key is typically released shortly before or along with the results.

Where To Check AIBE 20 Result And Next Steps

Once declared, AIBE 20 scorecards will be available for download on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates who qualify will receive their Certificate of Practice from the Bar Council, enabling them to practice law in Indian courts.