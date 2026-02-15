"Offered Me A Room In Their Home": Haryana Family's Warm Gesture To Dutch Biker Wins Hearts

In a touching example of Indian hospitality that's winning hearts online, a Dutch solo traveller and biker was embraced warmly by a rural family in Haryana after she asked for a place to camp during her journey through the state. The video of this encounter has now gone viral, encapsulating the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God.)

The traveller, identified as Meike Hijman from the Netherlands, was exploring rural India on her own when she reached a village in Haryana and approached an elderly woman working in a field. Meike asked if she could pitch her tent in that area for the night, hoping for just a simple camping spot. The woman, however, didn't understand English, so she called her son, Tushar Gujjar, to help with communication.

"I asked a family in rural India if I could camp in their garden," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Instead of just letting her camp outdoors, the family insisted that she come inside their home for safety and comfort. They offered her tea, homemade food, and a place to rest.

The sweet gesture resonated with users on social media platforms. Many praised the simple and sincere hospitality shown, calling it a living example of India's welcoming culture.

One user wrote, "I am 100% sure they didn't allow you to set up the tent, but they must have given you space inside their house."

Another commented, "I love rural India."

A third said, "Please stay safe during your travels. If possible, consider hotels, and if you'd like to experience camping, there are some beautiful and safe camping locations in India. We truly respect you and care about your safety — welcome to India.!"