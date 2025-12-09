Dutch Man Stunned To See Falcons Seated On Commercial Flight: "Only In Arab Countries"

A Dutch traveller recently captured a rare sight on a commercial flight in the Middle East, where an entire row of hooded falcons was calmly seated in the cabin. Tom recorded a short video showing several falcons perched on passenger seats, all appearing quiet and calm. The birds wore hoods to keep them relaxed during the journey.

This is a well-known practice in the Gulf nations, though it remains an unusual and stunning sight for people from other parts of the world. The man noted in his caption that this can "only be in Arab countries" like Qatar, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, where falconry is a significant part of the cultural heritage and tradition.

"Where else in the world could this be reality? Tell me you are on a flight in the Middle East without telling me…You will only find a row full of birds of prey in countries Arab countries like Qatar, UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. I wonder if these Falcons have a boarding pass and seat number. I am sure they pay for a ticket for the Falcons, not," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral online, fascinating viewers and sparking a range of reactions, from amusement and curiosity to discussions about cultural differences and animal welfare. Some Middle Eastern airlines allow falcons to travel in the cabin, often requiring them to have their own tickets and travel documents.

One user wrote, "It's not bizzare, those falcons have deep significance in their countries, culture. Events, competitions and falconary championships exist there. I've seen their air transportations few times, handled so carefuly and securely, cause they worth a lot."

Another commented, "Do they have passport? If yes, I bet their passport is stronger than my passport." A third said, "Interesting to see all this posts about animals flying; they are a lot better behaved than some humans."

However, some users weren't amused by the sight. A third user said, "Absolutely awful! Birds should be left alone in the wild, can't believe you're posting this with an excited / intrigued expression! I would be mortified and devastated to see this.

Poor birds are probably so confused and petrified."

Significance of Falcons in Middle East

Falcons hold a deeply revered place in several Gulf nations, symbolising strength, pride, and tradition. For centuries, falconry has been more than just a sport in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, it is a way of life, passed down through generations as a respected Bedouin practice.

Historically, falcons were used by desert-dwelling tribes for hunting, particularly to catch birds and small animals for food. Today, falconry is celebrated as a cultural legacy. The birds are often treated with utmost care and luxury, including their own passports and airline seats when travelling.

Falcons are also featured in national symbols, currency, and emblems across Gulf nations, reinforcing their status as icons of heritage and identity. In 2010, UNESCO recognized falconry as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, acknowledging its importance in Gulf culture and beyond.