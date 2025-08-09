Influencer Stands By Jailed Husband Over Rape Threat To Virgin Atlantic Crew

Former British executive Salman Iftikhar, who has been jailed for threatening to kill and rape a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant, has received support from his wife. Abeer Rizvi, who is an influencer, has attributed Iftikhar's conduct to mental health struggles.

Rizvi posted a series of messages on Instagram on August 7, urging compassion for her husband, just days after his sentencing. Rizvi lives in Pakistan and has more than half a million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

“Mental health is not a joke. Behind every story, there's pain you don't see,” she wrote, according to The New York Post. “Before judging, try understanding. Be kind. Be human.”

Iftikhar, the founder of recruitment firm Staffing Match, is married to Rizvi and another woman, Erum Salman, the Daily Mail reported. Iftikhar's other wife lives in the UK, according to The New York Post report.

The outburst occurred on February 7, 2023, during a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Lahore. Iftikhar was travelling in first class with his three children. According to the Mirror, he began drinking heavily during the flight, grabbing ice with his bare hands from the galley before being told to return to his seat. What followed was a tirade aimed at cabin crew member, Angie Walsh.

“Don't tell me what to do,” Iftikhar shouted, as reported by the Mirror. He then went on to call Walsh “racist” and said, “I know where you are from in Cardiff.”

Iftikhar then attempted to attack another crew member, a male attendant Tommy Merchant, before issuing threats towards Walsh. He even identified the hotel where she would be staying in Lahore.

According to the Mirror, he said she “will be dead,” and added, “The floor of your hotel will be blown up and it will disappear. You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang-raped and set on fire.”

Crew members managed to get Iftikhar back into his seat, and he disembarked without arrest in Pakistan. British police later detained him at his home in Iver, England, on March 16, 2024.

At Isleworth Crown Court on August 5, Iftikhar admitted threatening to kill Walsh and racially harassing her but denied harassment in relation to Merchant. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Walsh said she was left traumatised and unable to work for 14 months. “I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and loved my job,” she told the court in a victim impact statement, reported Mirror. “Never in my entire career flying for 37 years have I not been sure what to do. I have had the best career in the world for 37 years. But he has taken that away from me.”

Virgin Atlantic expressed support for Walsh's courage in testifying. “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority…We will not hesitate to seek prosecution for those individuals who cause disruption on board through unacceptable behaviour,” a spokesperson said in a statement, according to the Mirror.