RRB NTPC Result 2025: How To Check Your CBT 1 Graduate Level Scores Online

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the much-awaited RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 Graduate Level result shortly. Candidates who appeared for this exam will soon be able to access their scorecards on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

When Will the RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Level Results Be Declared?

While an exact date has not been announced, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 results for 2025 are anticipated to be published in the coming days. Keep an eye on your regional RRB's official portal to get instant updates.

How Can I Download My RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025?

Follow these simple steps to view and save your RRB NTPC CBT 1 result:

Open the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board for your region (for example, rrbcdg.gov.in).

Look for the notification or link labeled "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025" on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result PDF and print a copy for your records and future reference.

What Are the Vacancy Details for RRB NTPC 2025?

This recruitment drive is filling a total of 11,558 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate posts in the Indian Railways. Here's the breakdown:

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)

• Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

• Station Master: 994 posts

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507 posts

• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732 posts

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)

• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361 posts

• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990 posts

• Trains Clerk: 72 posts

These vacancies are spread across multiple RRB zones, offering a great opportunity for candidates aiming for a career in the railways.

How to Stay Updated on RRB NTPC 2025 Results and Next Steps?

To avoid missing any important announcements, candidates should regularly visit their regional RRB websites. Updates on the results, further selection rounds, and other notifications will be posted there.