RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 (OUT) LIVE: Here Is Direct Link To Download, Check Merit List

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results of the NTPC UG recruitment exam. The results has been released separately by individual RRB zones, and candidates are advised to check their results only on the portal of the region where they appeared for the exam. The Board will publish scorecards and marks for all candidates-qualified or not-in the coming days.

The RRB NTPC UG exam was held for several days - on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29 and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 - across exam centres nationwide.

Merit List Released Region-Wise

Along with the results, RRB has published the NTPC Undergraduate Merit List 2025, which includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted after the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and document verification stages.

How To Check RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

Visit the official website rrb.gov.in or your region's RRB website.

Open the notification panel and find the link titled "RRB NTPC UG Result 2025."

Click to open the PDF containing shortlisted roll numbers.

Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number.

A separate link for downloading the scorecard and marks will be activated later.

Vacancies Under NTPC UG Recruitment

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,445 vacancies, including:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts

Trains Clerk: 72 posts

Candidates who clear CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for CBT 2, for which dates will be announced soon.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the next stage, candidates must secure at least the following percentages:

General/EWS: 40%

OBC/SC: 30%

ST: 25%

These qualifying marks remain mandatory regardless of the final cut-off.

Candidates can check their zone-wise results on the official RRB websites. Here's direct login link for some regional boards currently in use.