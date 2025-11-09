RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Check Expected Date, CBT-II Details, Download Link

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT)-1 Undergraduate (UG) results in the third week of November, 2025. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in. Those applying for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk will be required to appear for the CBT-II while other posts - Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist have a "Typing Skill Test" as the second stage of the selection process. After clearing both stages, you will be required to visit the presribed location for document verification and medical examination.

Once selected, you become liable for "active service in Railway Engineers' Unit of Territorial Army". The Commercial cum Ticket Clerk post offer an initial salary of Rs. 21,700 while others pay Rs. 19,900.

Direct link to download - "RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Result 2025"

Out of the total 3,445 vacancies, 2,022 are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: How To Download NTPC UG Result?

Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The examination was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: CBT-1 Exam

The RRB NTPC UG examination had 100 multiple-choice questions, including 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics, and 30 on General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam was conducted for 90 minutes and a negative marking of 1/3 mark for incorrect answers was applicable.

The board released the answer key and response sheets for the exam on September 15, 2025.