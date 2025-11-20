RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam: Result Expected To Be Out Today, Download Directly Here

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT)-1 Undergraduate (UG) results today, November 20, 2025. The examination was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025 to fill 3,445 vacancies. Once released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in. Those who clear all of the selection process become liable for "active service in Railway Engineers' Unit of Territorial Army".

The Commercial cum Ticket Clerk post offers an initial salary of Rs. 21,700 while others have a pay of Rs. 19,900.

Number of Vacancies

Of the total 3,445 vacancies, 2,022 are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk posts, 361 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify CBT-1 examination held for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk posts will appear for CBT-II examination while other posts like Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist have "Typing Skill Test" as part of the second stage of selection process. Upon clearing both stages, candidates will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: How To Download NTPC UG Result?

Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: CBT-1 Exam Details

The RRB NTPC UG examination comprised 100 multiple-choice questions, 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam was held for a duration of for 90 minutes and 1/3 of the mark was deductible for wrong answers under negative marking scheme.