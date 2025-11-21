Railway NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 Live: Direct Link To Download, Check Merit List

Railway RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the NTPC Undergraduate result today. Candidates awaiting the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website, rrb.gov.in, once released. The result will be issued along with scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks. The exam was conducted over several days - August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29 and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 - across various centres nationwide.

Railway RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

After the declaration of the result, the Board will release the NTPC Undergraduate Merit List 2025, comprising the names of candidates shortlisted after the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and document verification rounds. The merit list will be released region-wise in PDF format on the official RRB portals.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, rrb.gov.in, or the respective region-wise RRB websites.

Go to the notification section and look for the link titled "RRB NTPC UG Result 2025."

Once you click on the link, you will be directed to a page displaying the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next round.

Search for your roll number using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F.

The NTPC UG recruitment drive aims to fill 3,445 vacancies, including 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.



Candidates qualifying in CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam. The CBT 2 dates will be announced soon.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Qualifying Marks

To clear the RRB NTPC UG exam, candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying percentage set for each category:

General and EWS: 40%

OBC and SC: 30%

ST: 25%

These are the minimum marks required to be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process, irrespective of the cut-off.