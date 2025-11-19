RRB NTPC UG 2025 CBT-I Result: Check Expected Date, Details Here

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT)-1 Undergraduate (UG) results before the fourth week of November, 2025. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. Those who qualify in Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk CBT-1 exams will appear for CBT-II examination while other posts like Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist have "Typing Skill Test" as part of the second stage of selection process. Upon clearing both stages, candidates will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

Selected candidates become liable for "active service in Railway Engineers' Unit of Territorial Army".

The CBT-I examination was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025. The Commercial cum Ticket Clerk post offer an initial salary of Rs. 21,700 while others pay Rs. 19,900.

Direct link to download - "RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Result 2025"

Of the total 3,445 vacancies, 2,022 are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk posts, 361 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: How To Download NTPC UG Result?

Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: CBT-1 Exam

The RRB NTPC UG examination comprised 100 multiple-choice questions, 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam was held for a duration of for 90 minutes and 1/3 of the mark was deductible for wrong answers under negative marking scheme.

The board released the answer key and response sheets for the exam on September 15, 2025.