RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 Expected Soon: Check How To Download

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are likely to announce the RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 Graduate Level Result in the coming days. Once the results are published, candidates can check and download their scorecards through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

Steps to Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025".

Step 3. Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4. The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate-level posts.

• Graduate Level Posts (8,113 vacancies)

• Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisor - 1,736 posts

• Station Master - 994 posts

• Goods Train Manager - 3,144 posts

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist - 1,507 posts

• Senior Clerk & Typist - 732 posts

• Undergraduate Level Posts (3,445 vacancies)

• Commercial & Ticket Clerk - 2,022 posts

• Accounts Clerk & Typist - 361 posts

• Junior Clerk & Typist - 990 posts

• Trains Clerk - 72 posts

These vacancies are spread across multiple Railway Recruitment Boards in India, providing candidates a chance to secure a position in the country's railway sector.

Candidates should regularly visit the official RRB websites for the latest updates and detailed notifications related to the RRB NTPC 2025 result and further selection stages.

