RRB NTPC UG 2025 Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended, Check Updated Schedule

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the application deadline for the 2025 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) recruitment. Candidates can now submit their applications until December 4, 2025 (11:59 pm) through the board's official website, rrbcd.gov.in.

The last date for fee payment has been revised from November 29 to December 6, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Revised Important Dates

Candidates can edit their application forms by paying the modification fee between December 7 and December 16, 2025.

Applicants using a scribe can fill in scribe details from December 17 to December 21, 2025.

The deadline to upload educational qualifications and required documents remains December 4, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Vacancies, Eligibility And Exam Pattern

Out of the 3,058 total vacancies,

1,280 are for Unreserved (UR),

461 for Scheduled Caste (SC),

264 for Scheduled Tribe (ST),

773 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and

280 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The recruitment includes four posts - Accounts Cum Clerk Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk (all with a salary of Rs. 19,900), and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (salary Rs. 21,700).

Candidates who have passed Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Selection Process and Exam Structure

The selection process for RRB NTPC UG includes two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), document verification and finally the medical examination. The first CBT is conducted for 90 minutes or 120 minutes for candidates using a scribe and consists of 100 questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning, with each question carrying one mark. The second CBT features 120 questions from the same subjects.

Once both CBTs are completed, candidates applying for the posts of Accounts Cum Clerk Typist and Junior Clerk Cum Typist will have to appear for a typing skill test, which requires a speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi. Shortlisting for the Document Verification (DV) stage will be based on the combined performance in the CBT and CBTST. The minimum qualifying marks are 40 per cent for OBC candidates, 30 per cent for SC candidates, and 25 per cent for ST candidates.