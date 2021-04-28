Railway RRC Group D Exam: Over 1.15 Crore Candidates To Appear For Computer-Based Test

RRC group D exam: A total of 1,03,769 posts will be filled.

The RRC group D exam will begin after the RRB NTPC exam is over, the railways had said in December, 2020. Currently the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) are conducting the first stage computer-based test for the selection of non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts. The RRB NTPC exam is being held in phases following COVID-19 safety guidelines. The exam had started on December 15 and till April 8, it has been held for 6 batches of candidates. A total of 1,26,30,885 candidates have registered for this exam against 35,208 vacancies.

RRC group D exam was notified in 2019. A total of 1,15,67,248 candidates have registered for this exam against 1,03,769 posts. The railway recruitment cell (RRC) will conduct the exam.

In December, railway authorities had said that the RRC group D exam is expected to begin in April. However, considering the Covid situation in the country many recruiting agencies have cancelled exams. The RRBs have also not released the next update on NTPC exam.

Candidates who have registered for the group D exam can check updates regarding the exam date on the official websites of the RRCs of various zones.

The exam will be held following COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates have to produce COVID-19 self-declaration at the entry. Without the declaration candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam. Candidates having body temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed to sit in the exam. However, for these candidates the exam will be held on a different day.

RRC group D exam will comprise a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical exam. "Candidates more than the prescribed number of vacancies may be called for physical efficiency test and/or the subsequent stages. This is to take care of candidates not turning up and similar exigencies in the recruitment process," it has been mentioned in the job notification.

