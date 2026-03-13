Railway RRB Group D 2025 Result Likely To Be Released Soon, Details Here

RRB Group D 2025 Result: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the region-wise Group D 2025 examination results soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from November 27 to February 10, 2026 to fill a total of 32,348 vacancies.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Group D Exam.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Marks Required To Clear The Exam

Unreserved (UR) category candidates are required to score 40 per cent to clear the group D examination while Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates need 40 per cent, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) need 30 per cent.

The CBT exam was conducted for 90 minutes consisting of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The test covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.