RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Payment Last Date On March 3, Check Details

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon close the application fee payment window for the Group D recruitment examination tomorrow. Interested candidates can make the payment by visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The application correction window will be open from March 4 to March 13. The selection will be based on a computer-based test (CBT) mode.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
The application fee for different categories is as follows:
General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500 (Rs 400 will be refunded after the exam)
SC/ST/PwD: Rs 250 (full refund after the exam)
All female candidates: Rs 250 (full refund after the exam)
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Salary Details
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000
Post-Wise Job Roles in RRB Group D
This recruitment drive offers opportunities across various railway departments, such as Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T). The key posts include:
- Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)
- Assistant (Workshop)
- Assistant Bridge
- Assistant Carriage & Wagon
- Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)
- Assistant Operations (Electrical)
- Assistant Permanent Way (P.Way)
- Assistant Track Machine
- Assistant Traction Distribution (TRD)
- Track Maintainer IV
- Pointsman
Role of Group D Employees in Railways
Group D employees play a key role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway network. Their responsibilities include maintaining tracks, coaches, and departmental infrastructure. The exact duties vary depending on the assigned department, but most involve assisting with basic-level operations and upkeep.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Age Limit
The age limit for the recruitment is as follows:
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 36 years
Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms. The age calculation will be based on January 1, 2025.