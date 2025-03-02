Advertisement

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Payment Last Date On March 3, Check Details

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The application correction window will be open from March 4 to March 13.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Payment Last Date On March 3, Check Details
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon close the application fee payment window for the Group D recruitment examination tomorrow. Interested candidates can make the payment by visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The application correction window will be open from March 4 to March 13. The selection will be based on a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for different categories is as follows:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500 (Rs 400 will be refunded after the exam)
SC/ST/PwD: Rs 250 (full refund after the exam)
All female candidates: Rs 250 (full refund after the exam)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Salary Details

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000   

Post-Wise Job Roles in RRB Group D

This recruitment drive offers opportunities across various railway departments, such as Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T). The key posts include:

  • Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)
  • Assistant (Workshop)
  • Assistant Bridge
  • Assistant Carriage & Wagon
  • Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)
  • Assistant Operations (Electrical)
  • Assistant Permanent Way (P.Way)
  • Assistant Track Machine
  • Assistant Traction Distribution (TRD)
  • Track Maintainer IV
  • Pointsman

Role of Group D Employees in Railways

Group D employees play a key role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway network. Their responsibilities include maintaining tracks, coaches, and departmental infrastructure. The exact duties vary depending on the assigned department, but most involve assisting with basic-level operations and upkeep.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The age limit for the recruitment is as follows:

Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 36 years

Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms. The age calculation will be based on January 1, 2025.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Rrb Group D Recruitment 2025, RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Last Date, RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Last Date Extended
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now