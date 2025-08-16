'Very Frank Talks, Bring Us Closer To Decisions': Putin On Meeting Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said he discussed ways of ending the conflict in Ukraine "on a fair basis" at his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to top officials in Moscow a day after the talks in Alaska, Putin also said they had been "timely" and "very useful", according to images put out by the Kremlin.

"We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time," he said, adding: "We had the opportunity to calmly and in detail reiterate our position."

"The conversation was very frank, substantive, and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions," he said.

Putin on February 24, 2022 ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in a massive all-out offensive which has killed thousands of people, destroyed cities and forced millions of people to flee their homes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)