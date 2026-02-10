Advertisement

RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2026: Accepted Or Rejected? Check Here

RRB has released the application status for NTPC Undergraduate 2026; candidates can check if their application is accepted, conditionally accepted, or rejected.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026 Application Status Released
  • Application status for RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2026 is now available online for candidates to check
  • Status can be accepted, conditionally accepted, or rejected with reasons stated by the RRB
  • All accepted applications are provisional and may be cancelled if discrepancies or malpractices occur
As the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the application status for non-technical popular categories (NTPC) Undergraduate 2026 on its official website, candidates can now check whether it is accepted or rejected. The acceptance of the application status is the first step to confirm eligibility for the upcoming examination.

According to RRB, the application status will show whether it is accepted, conditionally accepted, or rejected (with reasons mentioned).

"While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates. RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical / printing mistakes. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from ineligible/rejected candidates," said the RRB.

The RRB further added that all eligible or accepted candidates' applications are provisional and may be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or later if any discrepancy, deficiency, false information, or malpractice is found.

How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 Application Status

Candidates can follow these steps to check their application status:

1. Visit the official website of their regional RRB.

2. Click on the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 Application Status link on the homepage.

3. Enter the login details on the new page.

4. Click Submit and view the application status.

5. Check the status and download the page.

6. Preserve the hard copy for future use.

Registration for the recruitment began on October 21, 2025, and ended on November 27, 2025. The correction window was open from November 30 to December 9, 2025.

A total of 5,810 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include 161 Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor positions, 615 Station Master positions, 3,416 Goods Train Manager positions, 921 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist positions, 638 Senior Clerk cum Typist positions, and 59 Traffic Assistant positions. Candidates can visit the official RRB website for more details.

