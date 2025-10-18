RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Released, Objection Window Open Till October 23

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) Level Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 can now check and download the answer key from the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The objection window opened on October 17, 2025, and will remain active until October 23, 2025. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges.

If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded to the candidate's original payment account after deducting applicable bank charges.

Candidates are advised to submit objections, if any, within the specified deadline and ensure all supporting documents are attached.

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Answer Key 2025:

1. Visit the official website of your regional Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

2. Click on the link for "RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025" on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page that appears.

4. Click on "Submit" to view your answer key.

5. Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

The CBT 2 exam was conducted on October 13, 2025, and consisted of 120 questions to be completed in 90 minutes. Each question carried 1 mark, with sections covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning.

There is negative marking, with 1/3 mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill 8,113 graduate-level posts, including:

1,736 posts for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

994 for Station Master

3,144 for Goods Train Manager

1,507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist

For more details, candidates should visit the official websites of the respective RRBs.