RRB NTPC UG 2025 CBT 2 Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Graduate Level CBT-II admit card today, October 9, 2025. Candidates can now log in to the official website - rrbcd.gov.in - to check and download their admit cards using their registration details. The CBT-I results were released on September 19, 2025.

Download Directly Here - "RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card Direct Download".

RRB NTPC UG CBT-II Exam 2025: How To Download CBT 2 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the board- rrbcd.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CBT-II Intimation Slip and Call Letter".

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Login" and call letter/admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

The CBT-I results are expected to be released in the third week of October. Candidates who applied for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk posts and qualifed the CBT-I examination will appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT)-II, while applicants for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist positions must take a Typing Skill Test to qualify for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive offers posts under Pay Levels 2 and 3, with an initial salary of Rs. 21,700 for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Rs. 19,900 for other posts.

The board has allowed free train travel for Schedule Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates appearing for any examination or document verification.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: CBT-II Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies for Undergraduate candidates. Check the post-wise breakdown for the number of vacancies here:

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)

Commercial and Ticket Clerk: 2,022

Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361

Junior Clerk & Typist: 990

Trains Clerk: 72

These vacancies are spread across multiple Railway Recruitment Boards in India, providing candidates a chance to secure a position in the country's railway sector.