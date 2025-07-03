Railway NTPC Undergraduate Exam Schedule Released, Check Exam Date

RRB NTPC UG Exam Schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Undergraduate recruitment 2025. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) format from August 7 to September 8, 2025 (tentative official dates).

RRB NTPC UG Exam: How To Apply For The Exam?

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Login with either Adhaar or RRB Account.

Enter your Mobile number and the One Time Password (OTP) sent to you.

Select the RRB NTPC UG exam link.

You will be registered for the examinations.

Candidates can download the exam schedule through this direct link "RRB NTPC UG Exam Schedule".

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025: Admit Card and Intimation Slip

Candidates will be made available the link of Intimation slip specifying details such as the exam city and date on the official website prior to 10 days before the exam. The admit card/E-call letters will be provided to the candidates 4 days prior to the exam date specified on the Intimation Slip link.

Candidates must make sure to bring the Adhaar Id to the exam centre with them as it will be used for biometric verification.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The RRB NTPC UG exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions with 40 questions specified for General Awareness,30 questions for Mathematics and 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The exam will be held for a total of 90 minutes and for every wrong answer 1/3 of the mark will be deducted.

Candidates can stay updated regarding the examination and recruitment process through RRBs official websites.