RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key Released, Download Directly Here

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key and response sheet for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) for the second Computer Based Test (CBT) examination held on October 13, 2025. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in. The option to view questions and submit objections will be available until October 23, 2025 (11:55 pm), while responses and answers will be permanently accessible. Candidates can raise objections by paying a prescribed fee of Rs. 50 per question.

Download Here - "RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key Download Link".

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 Exam: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on 'Click Here" under 'CBT-II Answer Keys and Objection Tracker"of "CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-G)".

A new page will open; enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" and the answers, responses and questions will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025: CBT-II Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 vacancies for graduate level posts.

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)

• Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

• Station Master: 994

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507

• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732

This recruitment drive offers posts under Pay Levels 2 and 3, with an initial salary of Rs. 21,700 for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Rs. 19,900 for other posts.