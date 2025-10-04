Advertisement

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Intimation Slip Out, Document Verification Link Active

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam: E-call letter for Document verification will be available for download prior to four days of the candidate's visiting date for DV.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Intimation Slip Out, Document Verification Link Active
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-II: Click on "Login" and your intimation slipp will be displayed

RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has released the Graduate Level CBT-II city intimation slip and has activated the link for uploading documents for verification today, October 3, 2025. E-call letter/admit card for the CBT-II examination will be available for download starting October 9, 2025 on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in. CBT-I result was released on September 19, 2025.

E-call letter for Document verification (DV) will be available for download prior to four days of the candidate's visiting date for DV.

E-Call Letter, Intimation Slip Download - "RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2025".

RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Level Exam: How To Download Intimation Slip?

  • Visit the official website of the board- rrbcd.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "CBT-II Intimation Slip and Call Letter".
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • Click on "Login" and your intimation slip and call letter will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save them for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate-level posts.

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)
    •    Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736
    •    Station Master: 994
    •    Goods Train Manager: 3,144
    •    Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507
    •    Senior Clerk & Typist: 732

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)
    •    Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022
    •    Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361
    •    Junior Clerk & Typist: 990
    •    Trains Clerk: 72

These vacancies are spread across multiple Railway Recruitment Boards in India, providing candidates a chance to secure a position in the country's railway sector.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Level Exam, RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Level Intimation Slip, RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Level E-Call Letter
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com