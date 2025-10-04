RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Intimation Slip Out, Document Verification Link Active

RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has released the Graduate Level CBT-II city intimation slip and has activated the link for uploading documents for verification today, October 3, 2025. E-call letter/admit card for the CBT-II examination will be available for download starting October 9, 2025 on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in. CBT-I result was released on September 19, 2025.
E-call letter for Document verification (DV) will be available for download prior to four days of the candidate's visiting date for DV.
E-Call Letter, Intimation Slip Download - "RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2025".
RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Level Exam: How To Download Intimation Slip?
- Visit the official website of the board- rrbcd.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "CBT-II Intimation Slip and Call Letter".
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Click on "Login" and your intimation slip and call letter will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save them for future reference.
RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Details
The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate-level posts.
Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)
• Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736
• Station Master: 994
• Goods Train Manager: 3,144
• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507
• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732
Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)
• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022
• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361
• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990
• Trains Clerk: 72
These vacancies are spread across multiple Railway Recruitment Boards in India, providing candidates a chance to secure a position in the country's railway sector.