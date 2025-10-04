RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Intimation Slip Out, Document Verification Link Active

RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has released the Graduate Level CBT-II city intimation slip and has activated the link for uploading documents for verification today, October 3, 2025. E-call letter/admit card for the CBT-II examination will be available for download starting October 9, 2025 on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in. CBT-I result was released on September 19, 2025.

E-call letter for Document verification (DV) will be available for download prior to four days of the candidate's visiting date for DV.

E-Call Letter, Intimation Slip Download - "RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2025".

RRB NTPC CBT-II Graduate Level Exam: How To Download Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website of the board- rrbcd.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CBT-II Intimation Slip and Call Letter".

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Login" and your intimation slip and call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate-level posts.

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)

• Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

• Station Master: 994

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507

• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)

• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022

• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361

• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990

• Trains Clerk: 72

These vacancies are spread across multiple Railway Recruitment Boards in India, providing candidates a chance to secure a position in the country's railway sector.