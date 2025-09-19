Railway RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-II Exam Dates Out, Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the date schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level second exam to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CBT-II examination will be held on October 13, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-I exam 2025 result along with cut-off has been declared today.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam: How To Download CBT-II exam schedule?

Visit the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "RRB NTPC CBT-II Tentative Schedule 2025".

The examination schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the schedule for future reference.

The board, in its official notice, mentioned that the exam city, date and download of travel authority will be made available to candidates 10 days before the examination. Candidates will be able to login and check the details on the official website.

The call letter/admit card will be available for download four days prior to the examination on the official website.

Candidates are advised to bring their Adhaar Card to the examination centre as they will not be allowed entry without it.