Railway NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 Exam 2025: Dates Announced, Check Here

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the dates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 examination for the 2025 year. The exam will be held on December 20. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the examination schedule on the official website of the board - rrbcd.gov.in.

The city intimation slip link will be made available to candidates prior to 10 days of the examination which would be either December 9 or December 10, 2025. The admit card will be released four days prior.

The official notification has mentioned that candidates must make sure to bring their Adhaar card to the exam centre as it will used for biometric verification. Those who are yet to link or authenticate their Adhaar can do so on the official website rrbapply.gov.in as it will be necessary for identification during the exam hall entry.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam 2025: How To Download Examination Schedule?