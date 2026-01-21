RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Application Status Now Open For 5,810 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the application status for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for graduate-level posts can now check the status of their applications on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

According to the official notice, the review of applications has been completed. Candidates can login to check their application status to see whether their application has been provisionally accepted, accepted with conditions, or rejected, and also find out the reason for rejection.

How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 Application Status

Candidates can follow these steps to check their application status:

1. Visit the official website of their regional RRB.

2. Click on the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 Application Status link on the homepage.

3. Enter the login details on the new page.

4. Click Submit and view the application status.

5. Check the status and download the page.

6. Preserve the hard copy for future use.

Registration for the recruitment began on October 21, 2025, and ended on November 27, 2025. The correction window was open from November 30 to December 9, 2025.

A total of 5,810 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include 161 Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor positions, 615 Station Master positions, 3,416 Goods Train Manager positions, 921 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist positions, 638 Senior Clerk cum Typist positions, and 59 Traffic Assistant positions. Candidates can visit the official RRB website for more details.