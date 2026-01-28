Railway Recruitment Board Reschedules NTPC Skill Test To February 11

The Railway Recruitment Board on Wednesday rescheduled the Computer Based Test Skill Test (CBTST) for the NTPC Exam. Now, the examination is scheduled for February 11.

The board said, "Re-scheduling of CBTST for candidates who appeared in the exam held on December 28, 2025 and opted for re-scheduling," The re-scheduled CBTST will be held on February 11, added the board.

In the CBT test, candidates are required to appear for English and Hindi typing tests. English typing is mandatory. For Hindi candidates should be aware of the Krutidev and Mangal fonts.

The board further added that the link for viewing the Exam City and Date, as well as downloading the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates, will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

Downloading of E-Call Letters will commence four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation link. "Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated or unofficial sources." it added.