RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: City Slip Out, Download Link Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the city intimation slip for NTPC graduate level Computer Based Test (CBT)-1, scheduled to start from March 16, 2026. Candidates can download the city slip on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in using their login credentials.

The intimation slip includes details regarding the city where candidates will appear for the examination. The admit card is scheduled to be released four days prior to the test.

How To Download City Slip?

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Graduate City Slip" download link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Your city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The graduate level exam will be held from March 16 to March 27, 2026 in three shifts. It will be held for a duration of 90 minutes.

A total of 5,810 posts will be filled under the 2025 Graduate level recruitment drive. These include 161 Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor positions, 615 Station Master positions, 3,416 Goods Train Manager positions, 921 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist positions, 638 Senior Clerk cum Typist positions, and 59 Traffic Assistant positions.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Selection Process

Only one application through any of the official website of RRBs can be submitted by the candidate. The recruitment process includes two Computer Based Tests (CBT) as the first two stages, the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (as applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Stage 1 and 2 CBT is compulsory for all six posts while skill test requirement is not mandatory for Goods Train Manager and Chief Commercial cum Tucket Supervisor.

Selection is made strictly as per merit.